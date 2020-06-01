“TOTS, service of delivery of animals” is the new animated series of Disney Junior that arrives in full quarantine. A premiere aimed at the little ones at home, compared to a large offer of content for young and old, as it fentire amilias face social confinement in the world.

The children’s series Disney Junior’s “TOTS, Animal Delivery Service” focuses the fun adventures of Pip, a tenacious penguin, and Freddy, a very noble flamingo, who work delivering baby animals as part of the “Transport Service for the little ones”.

It is a story that explore empathy for baby animals, a similar situation when receiving a new member in the family, all very different from each other. Furthermore, it does not attempt to divide children into established tasks, since both protagonists are male characters and they are presented in a parenting role, something that Travis Braun rescues from the series of Disney.

“The audience loves this idea of ​​older brothers, older sisters and have role models to learn how to treat new family members, “he said Braun at a press conference. “‘ We have a new baby in the family, what does it mean and how should you take care of it? “… Especially children. Not shown much in a parenting role. Pip and Freddy are two boys they are learning to breed. “

THE QUARANTINE ANIMATION

One of the facilities that television for children has is that animation series abound: a format that resists to the paralysis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. For Travis Braun, creator of “TOTS, delivery service for animals”, It is fortunate to have been able to continue production from home.

“We have been very fortunate to continue working, to make the series “TOTS” and continue telling the stories that we love. It is definitely the advantage of animation in this medium, of continuing to tell stories and work, and do it remotely.. We have one hundred percent of the capacity of our production in the series right now, ”he told RPP Noticias.

The new production of Disney He has continued recording the voices, mixing and testing sound effects, placing the music, among other details, from a completely remote way.

“We have a lot of fans who keep asking me ‘when will the next episode be ready?’ It’s great to be able to tell them that we are working on that every day and continue to do the series.. Many of my friends who work in live-action have not been so lucky, “said the creator of”TOTSHowever, he hopes that we all pass this stage to reach the new normal in the post-pandemic of COVID-19.

Many times, we are at home, and we forget that children need more distractions faced with compulsory confinement, home school and a situation that they definitely do not understand due to their young age. For that reason, today and more than ever, entertainment for them must continue.

“We are all at home, watching television or movies, so there is a great need for new content. It’s great for much of the animation that we can fill that”, He assures Travis Braun. Undoubtedly, the animals of “TOTS”They can entertain the little ones and teach them to be patient with the babies in the family.

“It is a series for everyone in the family. It is a combination of adventure and also seeing very small and adorable babies. There is something for daughters, sons and a lot of comedy for mom and dad“He adds.

“TOTS, delivery service for animals” premieres this Monday, June 1 at 8:30 a.m. by the signal of Disney Junior.

.