Joe Biden was concerned that some people are following Trump’s example with hydroxychloroquine. “What the hell is he doing?” He exclaimed.

The virtual democratic candidate for White House, Joe Biden, opined this Tuesday that the fact that the President of the United States, Donald trump, has revealed that it takes hydroxychloroquine Because it offers an “additional level of security” compared to COVID-19, it is “totally irresponsible”.

It’s like saying maybe if you inject Clorox (bleach) in the blood you can heal yourself. ¡But please! ¿What are you doing? What the hell is he doing? ”Biden said in a conversation about food safety with Spanish chef José Andrés.

The former vice president of Barack Obama Between 2009 and 2017, he was concerned that some people follow Trump’s example with hydroxychloroquine: “What do you think people are going to do? ¿They think he won’t use it? ”.

Trump revealed on Monday that, for a couple of weeks, he has taken hydroxychloroquine and zinc daily as a preventive measure, something that he will continue to do despite the criticism received because he feels “curiosity“He said, of the effects it may have.

For more than a month, the president has been extolling the virtues of hydroxychloroquine, a medicine used against malaria, lupus, or severe arthritis, which has been prescribed for many patients of COVID-19 around the world, but still part of clinical trials.

Trump’s statements take place amid the growing cases in the United States, a country that on Tuesday reached the figure of one million 527 thousand 355 contagions and 91 thousand 845 deaths, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University.

Biden was critical of Trump not only for his use of the drug, but also for the fact that do not wear a mask in public as recommended by the US health authorities.

He has refused to assume your responsibility“Biden said about the president, explaining that in his case he cannot” leave his house (without a mask) because he has the Secret Service and everyone is wearing masks. “

Finally, the former vice president condemned the conditions in the meat processing plants, which have become important sources of contagion of the coronavirus and whose opening Trump ordered so as not to jeopardize the supply in the country.

Whether cattle, pigs or poultry, they are moving it faster and faster to increase profits“Biden said, denouncing that the workers”they are sickor ”and by claiming that the priority is“ protect them ”. “No life of any worker is worth getting a cheaper hamburger. None is worth that. And that is what has happened, “he lamented.

Finally, and asked about it, Biden said that if he arrived at the White House next January, he would like to have José Andrés to formulate his food policies.

I would like to have your contributions, I would like have your tips and I’d like to talk to him about how we increase the idea that in the richest country in the world No one should go hungry, “said Biden.

José Andrés, for his part, did not respond directly to the offer but was confident that Biden will feed at the center of his political priorities and said that “food has to be important in this BellPresidential to the White House.

With information from EFE