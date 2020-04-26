There are many foods that when stored in the refrigerator, produce a series of consequences that in the long term end up causing negative effects on our entire organism. Tomatoes are one of them! Look why

As we well know tomato is one of the most important fruits in our kitchen, this is due to the fact that with it we can make a wide variety of recipes, which are quite delicious to our palates.

Do not keep the tomato in the refrigerator

For this reason, it is extremely important to keep the tomatoes in the right place and at the correct temperature, so that they do not rot and so we can use them in their freshest state.

To preserve ripe tomatoes, it is necessary that you first choose them well, that is, you should avoid those that have damaged or stained skin and that have a pinkish color, try to choose the best ones.

Then you should store them in a place where the temperature is around 13 ° C You shouldn’t refrigerate them! Since it is very possible that they lose their flavor, texture and nutrients, and when they are cooked they will not provide you with the necessary properties that your body requires.

As for green tomatoes, it is necessary that you keep them in a cardboard box and that it is wrapped (inside) with newspaper. We do not recommend that you place them in the refrigerator, if not the contrary, keep them in a cool place away from the sun.

Finally, it is recommended to consume ripe tomatoes 2 to 5 days after you acquired or cultivated them, in order to take advantage of all the nutritional support that your body can provide.

