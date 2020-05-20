Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

There is no doubt that video games are a hobby that is no stranger to celebrities. We are in an era in which this hobby has a greater reach and it is more common to know famous people who enjoy playing. Henry Cavill is one of them. The actor who plays Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher’s Netflix series has sometimes made it clear that he is a gamer and that one of his favorite franchises is Warhammer. Well, the developers of this series decided to include an interesting reference to the actor in the next Total War: Warhammer 2 DLC.

As reported by PCGamesN, in The Warden and The Paunch, the next DLC coming soon to Total War: Warhammer 2, developer Creative Assembly makes a reference to Henry Cavill. According to the site, one of the friends of DLC protagonist Eltharion has a friend, Cavill, Hoeth’s Master of Knowledge.

This character has abilities that refer to the actor, such as “White Wolf” (perhaps recalling his experience as a monster destroyer in The Witcher). In addition, a text appears that reads “Good ideas sometimes need vocal and public support to make them come true,” which helps to evoke the activities Cavill enjoys doing, such as painting the miniature Warhammer figures during the pandemic.

Creative Assembly confirmed that this is a reference to the actor

Thanks to a statement received by PCGamesN, the game’s director, Richard Aldridge, commented that, like fans, he is also excited when playing with a new character or painting his miniatures at home, and confirmed that the inclusion of Cavill, the Master of Hoeth’s knowledge, it is indeed a nod to the British actor, as the studio thought that with the new DLC it would be a good time to include Henry.

“So when I saw a certain Mr. Cavill mentioning that there is nothing he enjoys more than playing Total War: Warhammer or painting a few models in his spare time, I thought it would be fun somehow to inject him into the game, as we have with various developers in these years. You can even find me, ”said Aldridge.

We leave you with an image of Cavill (via PCGamesN).

Cavill, the Master of knowledge (via PCGamesN)

Henry Cavill was affected by the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19). When isolation began in various parts of Europe it was decided that production would be discontinued. For this reason, the actor spent a lot of time at his house and to lighten the confinement one day he shared on his social networks that he was painting miniature figures of Warhammer. You can check out more notes related to Henry Cavill by visiting this page.

The Warden and The Paunch It will be on sale from next May 21 on PC. If you want to know more news related to Total War: Warhammer 2, we invite you to check its file.

