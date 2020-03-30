The template of the Barcelona He is at war with the directive and nobody is trying to hide it anymore. Messi’s dart at the top of the culé club is the latest in a long list of disagreements between a locker room and the board chaired by a Bartomeu who is still on the target of footballers. It seemed that the culé chief executive had gained time with the coronavirus crisis but the ERTE in the entity has once again uncovered Pandora’s box.

“It never ceases to amaze us that from within the club there were some who tried to put us under the magnifying glass and tried to add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do.” With this devastating phrase, Leo Messi He has sentenced (even more) to the Barcelona management after confirming that the members of the staff will lower their income by 70% and that they will also put money out of their pocket to run with the salaries of all the club’s employees.

And this is not the first time that Messi sharpen the knife to aim at the dome chaired by Josep María Bartomeu. A few months ago, the captain and maximum voice in the locker room (and Barcelona’s) already was in charge of sentencing Abidal after the sports director culé dropped that the players had been guilty of the firing of a Ernesto Valverde who always had the love of these.

The ‘Barçagate’, the drop that filled the glass

Months ago important members of the locker room and the board had had disputes over the signing of Neymar or for the famous newspaper article that put the players on the ropes and forced Piqué to ‘threaten’ the club after the 0-2 in Getafe. All this was in minutiae when the ‘Barçagate’ bomb exploded.

So that the one who has forgotten it. This plot consisted of the board chaired by Bartomeu paid companies to criticize footballers in different profiles on social networks. What’s more, these accounts also made blood with Xavi, Guardiola or even Antonella Roccuzzo, Messi’s wife. This led to the resignation of several members of the Barcelona Board of Directors and a Camp Nou that was in charge of requesting the departure of Bartomeu with a white handkerchief in hand.

When the criticism of Bartomeu and his deteriorated board was more incisive, the coronavirus that seemed to put a truce in the war between the management and the players. But no, this one is unstoppable. The economic crisis that has caused this pandemic has uncovered the miseries of a Barcelona that, after years of waste, lived daily with the risk that a storm would shake the foundations of the club. The players have kept him from falling by lowering his salary, but they don’t forget. They are about to win the war and Bartomeu is on the ropes.