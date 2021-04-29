According to Total Telecom, China has increased its efforts to advance its semiconductor industry in the wake of growing geopolitical tensions with the United States.

China has acquired a new 28nm chip wafer capacity – yet another demonstration of the growing capabilities of Chinese chipmakers – that is likely to mature this year. According to Total Telecom, it is a sign that China is developing high-level skills in chip manufacturing very quickly.

Chinese companies have begun shifting their 14nm chipset orders from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to Chinese company Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC). By next year, China is expected to have gained the expertise to make 14nm chips; This month, it will also carry out 7nm chip test production. It is likely to introduce full-scale production in October.

Total Telecom claims that geopolitical tensions between the United States and China are forcing the country to improve its chip-making capacity.

Semiconductors are the foundation of our modern digital life. They are part of our smartphones or laptops, as well as our cars, washing machines and medical devices, they drive our lives. In addition, all the technologies to come, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality and virtual reality, need chips to turn vision into reality.

With increased demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as restrictions continue, Total Telecom reports that China is changing market practice from being the world’s largest importer and consumer of semiconductors to being the world’s largest importer and consumer of semiconductors. manufacturer and country less dependent on imports to meet its chip needs.

By gaining experience in new areas such as 14nm and 7nm chip manufacturing, Total Telecom believes that the Chinese semiconductor industry is poised to grow in importance, become self-sufficient and disrupt the global semiconductor industry.

