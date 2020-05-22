The Barcelona It is not going through its best moment financially, it is a no-brainer. The waters in Can Barça were already in turmoil before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, which has increased the problems, forming an evident economic gap that is problematic. The club needs money to balance the depleted accounts, enough also so that sports planning is not questioned and the goals end up arriving at the Camp Nou. More than three quarters of the culé template is for sale.

The Barca you need to sell. You need it to subsist for different reasons. The first, the first match ball, will be salaries. The club has severe problems to face the large salary mass that is the Blaugrana squad today and that is why it is more than half a squad in the market to enter a good sum of money for them. Hence also the differences that exist with Ter Stegen, who asks to collect some emoluments that the club does not have.

Saved this base, the sports management intends to strengthen the team with two signings of the draft of Pjanic and Lautaro. The Bosnian veteran will not entail an astronomical transfer but he does have a cache to occupy an important gap in the salary scale; like the Argentine striker, for which he will have to overcome the nine figures if they want to remove him from the Inter de Milan. They need to sell.

Untouchable players

If more than three quarters of the squad is for sale, the missing quarter is immovable. Obviously, the backbone of that Barça is clear and defined. There are five names by which no propositions will be heard, not even wild ones. To the obvious case of Leo Messi the national nucleus joins it, with Barça DNA, that make up Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. In addition to an investment like that of Frankie De Jong, in which the future game of the club is deposited.

Thus, the rest of the staff of the Barca automatically happens to be in the showcase. Since Luis Suárez or Griezmann to Ter Stegen, going by Arthur, Sergi Roberto, Semedo, Dembélé, Lenglet and obviously Rakitic or Coutinho. They are all on the exit ramp if an offer that is considered important and optimal for the future of the entity arrives through them. At this point it will only be taken into account if it is a good offer or not and will determine how many players will have to go out to balance the accounts.