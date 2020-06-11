The objective of the program is to prepare vehicles, administrative areas, sales floors and service centers to prevent COVID-19 infections.

Little by little, the new normality begins to be implemented in Mexico after the strong blow caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. General Motors of Mexico he does not let his guard down and has announced the implementation of the program ‘Total Sanitization‘Throughout the GM dealer network in Mexico to prevent and avoid contagion of COVID-19.

Through a statement, it was reported that said program consists of implementing security and hygiene measures, with the aim of safeguarding the health of the company’s clients, collaborators and suppliers as operations are gradually resumed.

“For General Motors, the safety of our customers and collaborators is the most important thing. We implement these measures so that those who wish to know and buy vehicles of any of our brands, at the Distributor of their choice, are sure that they have gone through a strict hygiene process, “explained Juan Carlos García Salvadores, Vice President of Sales, Service and Marketing at GM de México.

‘Total Sanitization‘Will apply to brands Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac in Mexico, before, during and after the process of attention to visits in the sale or home apartments.

Among the main security measures are:

. Total cleaning and sanitation of cars new, pre-owned and service through a product based on quaternary ammonium, which eliminates 99.9% of germs, viruses, fungi and bacteria. Said product is endorsed by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

. A label will be placed on the rearview mirror and a seal on the driver’s door of each vehicle before closing it, to indicate that it was sanitized.

The frequency of cleaning of all contact points in the facilities of each Distributor will be increased, such as waiting rooms, sales and service areas, as well as toilets.

. Cleaning of touch screens, tablets, landlines, biometric devices for taking fingerprints and other objects used during the customer service process.

. Scheduled appointments to visit the sales flats once they resume activities, allowing greater control of the number of people who attend.

. Taking temperature to customers upon arrival at the facilities.

. Placement of sanitizing mats and availability of mouth guards, 70% alcohol-based disinfectant gel, latex or nitrile gloves, face shields or safety glasses, digital distance thermometers, caps, in addition to “zero contact”, for visitors, suppliers and collaborators.

. Driving tests limited to two people in which the client and the adviser must wear latex or nitrile gloves, face masks and a face shield or safety glasses.

. Signs to promote a distance of at least 1.5 meters between people.

. Daily monitoring of the health of all employees and implementation of a plan for the management of personnel with suspicion and confirmation of COVID-19.

. Adequate ventilation of spaces, either naturally by opening doors and windows, or mechanically with the use of high-efficiency air filters.

. Home visits under adequate protection measures, both for clients and advisers.

**********

It may interest you.