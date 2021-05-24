Total lunar eclipse and supermoon on May 26

Ready to see the first of two lunar eclipses this year and the only total for 2021? It will be this Wednesday, May 26, because the entire Moon will pass through the umbra, the darkest and most central part of the shadow of our planet.

It was about time that we had a total lunar eclipse, because the last time we were able to enjoy one of these characteristics It was January 21, 2019 because in 2020 we only have faint penumbral eclipses.

The total lunar eclipse will be visible in America, the Pacific, Oceania and Asia. It will take place in the early morning for western North and South America, and in the evening for Far East Asia and Australia. Unfortunately, the total lunar eclipse it will not be visible from Spain, Although yes the full moon (the moon of the flowers for the wild flowers that bloom in the northern hemisphere) that will be a supermoon, but we will be able to contemplate it through the internet that, as always, there will be many live and direct online broadcasts.

The moon will be in Earth’s dark umbra for a fairly short period of time: 14 minutes and 31 seconds, Although from beginning to end the eclipse will take a little over three hours to cross the Earth’s shadow. The moon will slide through the northernmost part of the shadow. This also means that totality will likely be relatively bright, because the upper limb of the moon will be closer to the outer edge of Earth’s dark threshold shadow. This May 2021 full moon doesn’t even cross the center of the Earth’s shadow, it doesn’t make a perfect alignment (That is why the total eclipse lasts so little time). The more the center of the full moon aligns with the center of the Earth’s shadow, the deeper and longer the total eclipse will be.

As a curiosity, the longest eclipse of the 21st century took place on July 27, 2018 when the alignment of the full moon and the Earth’s shadow was almost perfect, resulting in the longest total lunar eclipse between 2001 and 2100. It lasted, nothing more and nothing less, than 1 hour and 43 minutes in total.