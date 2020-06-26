The new BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition will have wheels and other gold elements that are only offered as an option, however, this edition will include them as standard

BMW has been characterized by offering cars of great quality and unmatched designs, however, this time, it has delighted the pupil of car lovers with the launch of a special edition he is already giving a lot to talk about due to his extravagance.

Some time ago, BMW caused a furor with the presentation of that Series 8 with inserts made of a meteorite, and now, it does it again with the launch of the BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder, a vehicle of total elegance that adds gold-colored details and some equipment that would normally be optional as standard.

According to the Motorpasión portal, the Series 8 Golden Thunder It will be available for the three bodies of the 8 Series, that is: coupe, large coupe and convertible. Among the elements that this new car stands out are the bodywork in black, either in a metallic or matte finish, and as the name says, have some gold accents.

Dynamic extravagance.

The gold elements will be its 20 ″ light alloy wheels, mirror caps, spoiler and a gold vinyl that begins at the fascia and reaches the rear bumper throughout the low area of ​​the car. Another detail is that all the Golden Thunder, regardless of the type of body, will carry the package as standard. M Sport.

Inside, the BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder It includes black Merino leather seats with the name of the special edition engraved on the headboards, there is also an aluminum insert in the center console that is painted in gold.

The infotainment system will have the audio system Bowers & Wilkins Diamond SorroundÂ and roof lined in black alcantara.

Until now BMW It has not revealed details of what the price of this special edition will be or what markets it will reach, but we have no doubt that it will be a success and a car much fought by the followers of the brand.

