Total diva! Jennifer Lopez poses for imposing magazine

Undoubtedly one of the celebrities of entertainment both in Hollywood and in music who knows perfectly how to wear any outfit like a diva is without a second thought the beautiful Jennifer Lopez, who recently posed for an important magazine.

The singer and actress of Puerto Rican descent has shown that she can wear a simple shirt and make it look stylish over the years JLo She became a true diva, it is more than clear that it has been thanks to her great effort and hard work both in film and in music.

Surely the publication number of the Elle magazine It has been in print for a long time as the photographs of Marc Anthony’s ex-wife were published on January 14 of this year.

Even though the years go by Jennifer Lopez She continues to maintain her shine, of course beauty is not eternal and she knows it, however she continues to be just as beautiful as 20 years ago, however her 51 years are beginning to show a little.

Far from what many believed, the Diva from the Bronxs knows how to carry her years very well, especially with the outfits she is wearing, as happened in the three photos they posted on Twitter.

In the first one she appears in which she looks like the cover of the magazine, wearing a blouse with several quite large holes, one goes under her upper charms showing a small part of them, she is also wearing black pants and her hair is gathered in a high ponytail.

The background of this image is a gradient that goes from the left with a blue tone, towards the right becoming increasingly white.

The eternal radiance of JLo “, title of the cover.

In the second image we see the interpreter of “On The Floor“Wearing shorts with a peculiar pattern, they are apparently various textures, it seems to have as a theme also his pointe shoes, to balance the suit he is wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and his hair seems to have tangled him a bit on his neck, in the background we see a striped fabric in warm tones.

For the third image we see a close up of the second photograph, in it JLo has his head tilted a little and his hair is stretching it a little, we can also see that the white shirt has buttons, which are unbuttoned, perhaps to call more public attention.

It was Jennifer herself who shared several posts on Twitter that made reference to the photo shoot that had been taken previously.

On January 14, he shared on Instagram the publication with several photographs of the same session, in his description he wrote “Glow up” translated into Spanish is “Brillando”, surely referring not only to his person but also to his career since 35 years Jennifer Lopez has done nothing but shine like a star.

Something that drew attention is that on Twitter the singer has a little more than 45 million 300 thousand followers, so her publication has only 3 thousand like’s, unlike her official Instagram account where she has 149 million followers and in the publication with the most photos, he managed to collect more than one million 900 thousand Likes.

Although the protagonist of the film “Hustlers” is much more popular on Instagram, she is also active on Twitter, as many other celebrities do so far.