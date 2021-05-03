Total disaster: LeBron suffers and the Lakers touch the play-in

Trouble in paradise. Neither with LeBron nor without him, the Lakers have been able to lift their heads. The gradual collapse of the Los Angeles team now leaves them in a technical tie with the Blazers and Mavericks, with whom they share a record (36-28). All three teams go from fifth to eighth, and the Lakers’ downward dynamic (sixth) does not allow too much optimism about the immediate future. And the calendar is not exactly promising: the Nuggets are the next rivals, then the Clippers come, direct rivals like the Blazers appear and the Suns are waiting for the first place in the West with Utah. Then Knicks and some relaxation at the end, with three teams that either don’t play at all, or are theoretically inferior: Rockets, Pacers and Pelicans. Among those is Frank Vogel’s team, who stood up when LeBron James was injured on March 20, but it has been diluted in the last duels and adds a 1-6 in the last seven rounds, in addition to three consecutive losses, the last two with El Rey already active and slightly forcing to enter the rotation, returning before time against Sacramento .

The return, regardless of the tempo, has had some unexpected consequence for the Lakers, who have seen how their star suffered from the injury in the fourth quarter and had to head to the bench, unable to play the last 6:42 of the game. The Angelenos were 111-95 at that point, and without James they have attempted an unfinished comeback. that has left a lot of taste in the mouth and a seventh place in which they have been seen when the clash has ended. That position is the first that gives access to the play-in, that kind of preview that the NBA has invented due to the coronavirus and that it has doubled this year to extend the competition and get more spectacle, a mantra for which the League has always moved but which has not completely convinced the players. The Lakers have the same position, an even direct confrontation with the Blazers that will be resolved in a few days and the position lost with the Mavs (leaders of the Southwest Division), in the event of a tie. In other words, a lot of problems and very little time to solve them.

Before he was injured, LeBron was the best of a team where no one played well. The star went to the bench with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, and only Kyle Kuzma showed his face in a more or less regular way during the match (24 goals, with 8 of 16 in field goals and 6 of 11 in triples). Anthony Davis was that ghostly version of himself again, averaging just over 21 points this season and adding just 17 in the last six games since his return, with a dismal 40% shooting. And Andre Drummond has arrived to help, for the moment without luck (acceptable 19 + 11 today), and has changed a rotation in which Marc Gasol no longer enters, who did not play again and has barely participated in four of the last 12 games . Besides that, a bit of Talen Horton-Tucker, a small contribution by Montrezl Harrell, and irregular minutes by Alex Caruso, in attack and in defense. And a sense of apathy and rival superiority that has tied up too much a team that, right now, seems to be the meat of defeat in the first round. And with little room for improvement.

In the Raptors, more smiles and much clearer ideas. Almost 40% in triples and two formidable performances monopolized by the past and future of the franchise (which converge, well, in the present): Kyle Lowry finished with 37 points (12 of 20 in field goals and 8 of 13 in triples) and 11 assists; Pascal Siakam scored 39 (15 of 26 and 4 of 8) and added 13 rebounds, in addition to 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. The weight of the team was the dynamic duo in the absence of Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr and OG Anunoby, three key absences that the Pyrrhic Lakers could not take advantage of. Of course, Nick Nurse’s team has 2.5 games ahead of those Wizards who are making an enviable final stretch of the course (by the work and grace of Russell Westbrook) and that it does not seem that they are going to loosen in these last games. Yes indeed, victory has shown that they can be there for the rest of the year. And that the Lakers have, right now, some difficulties that nobody had a few months ago. Even in paradise there can be problems. And, in this case, there are many.