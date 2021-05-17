Total destruction: Colombian Egan Bernal wins his first stage in the Giro d’Italia and wears pink



Bernal stormed the leadership of the Giro d’Italia.

Photo: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images

The Colombian Egan Bernal hit the table this Sunday, taking the victory of the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia 2021. With less than 400m to go, Bernal got on the pedals, accelerated and with a prolonged attack managed to distance himself from his rivals. He crushed them. After the attack he maintained the constancy and the good rhythm. Thus he ensured not only the victory, but also the become new race leader.

Let’s look at the attack first, under very low temperatures and on high ground with a dirt surface. Very classic racing style. It is for the memory.

🇨🇴 @ Eganbernal of 🇬🇧 @ INEOSGrenadiers wins stage 9 of 🇮🇹 @ giroditalia # Giro104 via @sporza_koers pic.twitter.com/dKj6xL7zUU – World Cycling Stats (@wcsbike) May 16, 2021

Egan Bernal dressed in pink and he went to bed with a distance that is not very wide, but enough to manage, compared to the second pursuer he has in the fight for the Giro d’Italia title: the Belgian Remco Evenepoel (+15 ”). At 21 ”is the Russian Aleksandr Vlasov.

💗 Giro d’Italia 2021 – Stage 9⃣ Maglia Rosa @EnelGroupIT 💗 @Eganbernal 35h19’22 “

2⃣ @EvenepoelRemco +15 “

3⃣ @ale_vlasov +21 “ 📊 The full official rankings 👉 https://t.co/iaDu5jSLlH#Giro pic.twitter.com/54qDVmcc1E – Giro d’Italia (@giroditalia) May 16, 2021

It was a great achievement for Bernal, who confessed a couple of months ago that he was still suffering the consequences of a scoliosis that was discovered in the 2020 Tour de France and that forced him to withdraw from the race. He appeared at the Giro as head of the INEOS Grenadiers ranks and so far he has met expectations, in addition to the most important: he looks healthy.

With grinta and fine berraquera alla fine 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dmE0KUK7ll – Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) May 13, 2021

Egan Bernal did not know that he had won

With so much pressure on him, in addition to the concentration to carry out his attack at the right moment, Egan Bernal crossed the line without celebrating. The reason? I did not know that I had achieved the triumph of the stage. He probably thought there was still a man on the run that the platoon hadn’t caught and had taken the glory of the day.

One of the team members let him know seconds later. And the emotion took hold of Egan Bernal, who celebrated his victory with euphoria.

Wondering why @Eganbernal didn’t raise his arms today? 🙌 He didn’t know he’d won the stage! Here’s the moment I found out 🎥😍 pic.twitter.com/dPCY7wzdZ0 – INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) May 16, 2021

It was his first stage win at the Giro d’Italia, and also on a grand tour. He won the 2019 Tour de France without taking a stage. He finally succeeded. “I can not believe what happened. I just won my first stage on a great lap (Giro d’Italia, Tour de France or Vuelta a España). I made a lot of sacrifices to get where I am today“Said the native of Bogotá.

🎙️ @Eganbernal: “I cannot believe what just happened, I just won my first stage in a grand tour. I made a lot of sacrifices to get where I am now.” Powered by @eolo_it #Giro pic.twitter.com/RzfRnBBNwb – Giro d’Italia (@giroditalia) May 16, 2021

There were also words of thanks from the 24-year-old to his teammates, who are in charge of protecting their leader at all times: “Thank you for the work you have done. Not just today, every day“.

From now on, Egan Bernal will have to defend the pink shirt with Team INEOS Grenadiers. If it continues to show the conditions shown so far, it will be very difficult to snatch “pink jersey” from the wonder boy. There are 12 stages left to achieve the goal.