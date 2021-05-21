Total death toll from COVID-19 could be at least 6-8 million: WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) – The official death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic could present a “significant underreporting,” the World Health Organization said on Friday, estimating the true number of direct and indirect deaths relative to the illness could be two to three times higher than the official one.

In presenting its annual World Health Statistics report, the WHO estimated that the total deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 was at least 3 million people, that is, 1.2 million more than the figure of 1.8. million officially communicated.

“We are likely to find ourselves facing a significant underreporting of total deaths attributed directly and indirectly to COVID-19,” the UN agency said.

As of May 20, 2021, WHO statistics showed that around 3.4 million people had died worldwide as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, although the actual figure could be much higher, according to the WHO.

With the increase in deaths in Latin America and Asia as new variants of the disease spread, the death toll “would really be two or three times higher,” said Samira Asma, WHO deputy director general in its division. data and analysis.

“So I think for sure 6 to 8 million deaths could be a conservative estimate,” he added.

The WHO cited the lack of reliable systems to record deaths in many countries and the fact that in many cases COVID-19 deaths occurred before testing for the virus was done.

WHO data analyst William Msemburi said the high estimates included unreported COVID-19 deaths and indirect deaths and those of patients not seeking health care for other conditions due to lack of hospital capacity and restrictions. of movements, among other factors.

Even in regions with relatively reliable reporting systems, the count is likely to be insufficient. The WHO estimated between 1.1 and 1.2 million excess deaths in the European region during 2020, double the 600,000 deaths reported by COVID-19.

In the Americas, the number of excess deaths was 1.3 to 1.5 million during 2020, 60% more than the 900,000 COVID-19 deaths reported in the region.

The WHO did not break down the figure, dubbed by health experts as “excess mortality.”

(Reporting by Emma Farge and John Revill. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)