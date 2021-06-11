Total consternation throughout the country after the discovery of the body of one of the girls from Tenerife

Civil Guard search operation (Photo By Europa Press via .)

The sad news of the discovery by the Civil Guard at sea of ​​the body of Olivia, the older of the two sisters who disappeared on April 27 after her father, Thomas Gimeno, did not return them to his mother, has left the country completely shocked and full of painful reactions from many public figures.

Among all of them stands out that of Juan Carlos Quer, father of the young woman murdered in Galicia Diana Quer, who has lamented the discovery of the body of a girl at the bottom of the sea in Tenerife, who could be the oldest of the two minors who disappeared along with his father, and has pointed out that it is impossible to understand these facts.

“Olivia, rest in Peace. All my love and solidarity for your mother. It is impossible to understand how inhuman mothers and fathers can end the lives of their children, innocent and defenseless beings in such a cruel way, for reasons of revenge. Evil exists “, has published on social networks.

The young woman from Madrid Diana Quer was sexually assaulted and murdered after her disappearance on August 22, 2016 after attending a party in A Pobra do Caramiñal (A Coruña).

The Supreme Court upheld the reviewable permanent prison sentence for José Enrique Abuín Gey, alias El Chicle, for the murder of Diana.

Unanimous grief among politicians for the discovery of the girl’s body

The Spanish political class has been seamless tonight by expressing its “pain” and “horror” over the discovery of the body of a girl in Tenerife, which may be Olivia, the older of the two missing girls with her father.

– Pedro Sánchez (PSOE), President of the Government: “I cannot imagine the pain of the mother of little Anna and Olivia, who disappeared in Tenerife, in the face of the terrible news that we have just learned. My hug, my love and that of my whole family, who today stands in solidarity with Beatriz and her loved ones dear “.

– Pablo Casado, president of the PP: “We are shocked to learn of the terrible outcome after the disappearance of Olivia and Anna. Hope has given way to desolation and the deepest pain for their loss. All my love and support to Beatriz, her mother, and the rest of her family at this very difficult time. “

– Inés Arrimadas, president of Ciudadanos: “What a terrifying horror. This terrible news shocks all of Spain. We cannot even imagine the ordeal Beatriz is suffering. All my support for her and her family.”

– Iñígo Errejón, leader of Más Madrid: “How horrible. All my love to #AnnaYOlivia’s mother.”

– Jone Belarra (United We Can), Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 of the Government of Spain: “Shocked with the terrible news that we have just learned. I want to send the strongest hug to the mother, Beatriz, and her relatives. We have to end the #ViolenciaVicaria who is in so much pain causing in our country. We are going to work on it relentlessly. “

– Rocío Monasterio, president of Vox in the Community of Madrid: “There are no words, no consolation. I hope the murderer is alive and rotting for life in jail! It is urgent to change the penal code. #DEP #chadenaPerpetua”.

The artists are silent

The finding of Olivia has made many artists mute tonight because of the pain that the news has caused them.

The singer Alejandro Sanz He has published on his social networks: “Everything I want to say #Annayolivia does not fit in my mouth.”

Actor and film director Santiago Segura has commented: “My brain does not assimilate something so horrible. That someone can do something like that, it decomposes me, that a father can do it, my head bursts directly … #Annayolivia”.

He is also a singer Blas Cantó He has said in his social networks: “When you are silent it is because the pain is too great. Without words … #AnnayOlivia”.

Pastora Soler, singer and presenter, has published: “A chill has gone through my body when I heard the news .. sad, very sad .. #Annayolivia #pain #impotencia”.

Also Pitingo He reacted to knowing the finding: “I have no words, my God, what a great pain for that mother and family, because they do that to those creatures, what a pity for God, what a greater pity, my wife and my soul and they are not our children, I do not want to imagine that mother. DEP #Annayolivia “.