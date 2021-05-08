Total agreement with PSG, will renew until 2026

From France they already take for granted the renewal agreement between Neymar and the PSG. The Brazilian attacker would extend his contractual relationship with the Parisian team until June 30, 2026 and this same Saturday it could be made official with the signing of the new contract.

After months of negotiations and, again, the interest of the Barcelona in getting their services, Neymar and PSG They have reached an agreement that will take place on paper this Saturday. From there the entity that presides Nasser Al-Khelaifi will make the continuity of the Brazilian official until June 30, 2026.

As reported by the French newspaper L’Equipe, the agreement between both parties is complete after tough negotiations. This Saturday Neymar will stamp his signature and put an end to all those rumors that, one more summer, linked him with a possible return to the Barcelona.

The PSG are looking for a way to announce the renewal of Neymar. They want to celebrate an act that is at the height of the contractual extension of one of their stars, who with this new contract will go on to pocket about 30 million per season. The ex of Barcelona He ended his relationship with the Parisians in 2022 and now he will spend several years in the search to achieve that long-awaited Champions, which would also leave a good income in their coffers in the form of a premium.