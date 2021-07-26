Total agreement between Espanyol and Sevilla for the transfer of Sergi Gómez

The Seville and the RCD Spanish They are about to make official the agreement for the transfer of the central Sergi gomez to the blue and white club, an operation that has advanced a lot in the last hours and that is in the final phase, closed in the absence of simple details that will be solved shortly.

The player is in Barcelona, where he has attended the birth of his son and where he has remained with the permission of Sevilla since last Sunday after playing his last meeting with the team of Lopetegui, a friendly before Las Palmas in La Línea (Cádiz) last Saturday.

Sergi gomez, who had only one year left on his contract with the Andalusian club, will sign two seasons with the Spanish and an optional third, while the Seville will receive around one million euros in transfer, according to ‘ElDesmarque’.

The player has not counted much for Lopetegui given the excellent performance of the central pair formed by Kooundé Y Diego Carlos, but it has always been the third option for the Gipuzkoan, who has not had any complaints from a player who was initially a discard in his plans, but who has offered good benefits when he has had to play.

The footballer raised in the Barcelona quarry reached the Sánchez Pizjuán coming from Celtic in exchange for 5.4 million euros in 2018 and since then he has had options to leave with offers in Turkey and Italy, but he preferred to stay at Sevilla, where he came to wear the captain’s armband and where he has stood out for his professionalism.

In the Seville He has played a total of 85 games and in the last campaign he did so in 16 games, 9 of them in the League, 4 in the Cup and 3 in Champions.