AlphaTauri boss advances how to act in case of contagion

They will have a replacement available for each position

Formula 1 is getting closer to receiving the go-ahead to kick off its 2020 season on the weekend of July 5 in Austria. Franz Tost assumes that this will be so if there is no change in the coming weeks that prevents it.

If the plan that shuffles the queen category is fulfilled, it would be the first time in history that Red Bull Ring becomes the opening stage of a season.

“I bet a bottle of wine that we are going to Spielberg,” is how convinced Tost has been about the start of the season in Austria, speaking to the German portal Süddeutsche Zeitung.

In a situation like the current one, in which a vaccine against the virus has not yet been obtained and in which the possibility of a second wave is being considered, the head of AlphaTauri is aware that there is the possibility that some of his workers can give positive. However, the team will be prepared to face this situation and is clear about what their action protocol will be.

“If an employee becomes infected, there is no discussion at all. They must go to the hospital immediately or isolate themselves. The decision depends on the severity of the case,” says Tost.

The priority is to point out the job of the infected person and the contacts he has had. In addition to her, the test would be carried out and all those who had direct contact with her would be isolated. This is the reason why those from Faenza have a substitute prepared for each job.

“There would have to be substitutes. We are preparing a plan to find a replacement for each mechanic or technician, so that we can ensure that the team can start working, “says Tost to finish.

