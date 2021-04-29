Toshio Suzuki: “Hayao Miyazaki’s new film has three more years of production left”

Veteran Studio Ghibli Producer and one of its founders, Toshio Suzuki is one of the fundamental pillars of the factory’s success, having been behind the production of emblematic films such as ‘Nicky, the witch’s apprentice’, ‘Memories of yesterday’, ‘Porco Rosso’, ‘Princess Mononoke’, ‘Spirited Away’ or ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’. Now, presents ‘Earwig and the Witch’, directed by Goro Miyazaki and the company’s first 3D film, which opens in theaters in Spain this April 30, by the hand of Vertigo Films.

‘Earwig and the Witch’ is based on the novel by Diana Wynne Jones. Earwig is a 10-year-old girl, who has the ability to manipulate others so that everyone does what she wants. An orphan since she was a baby, the little girl has made her life in the orphanage very pleasant. One day one of her biggest nightmares comes true: she is adopted. His new parents are a very strange couple, made up of Bella Yaga, a witch, and a mysterious man named Mandragora. The sorceress reveals to Earwig why she has been adopted: she seeks an assistant.

The jump to 3D from Studio Ghibli

“Goro Miyazaki’s film began production almost at the same time as his father’s, ‘Kimi-tachi wa Dô Ikiru ka’, although ‘Earwig and the Witch’ has finished its process much earlier. The main reason why Goro wanted to carry out a project in CGI was to want to explore a different type of animation, “he says. Suzuki, in an interview for eCartelera, in which he points out that “both traditional animation and 3D animation basically aim to bring the action of the film.”

“In this [llevar la acción de la película], Hayao Miyazaki is a genius, a teacher. Regarding your son, although he also does it in a magnificent way, he will not surpass his father in this respect. Therefore, he saw computer animation as an alternative to what his father does, a way to find your own vision“, he adds, noting that Goro Miyazaki himself” drew the storyboards. “” He showed them to me and I was surprised, “he explains.

For the factory, producing its first feature film in 3D has been a challenge. “I was concerned, we had not worked with the CGI from this point of view. I shared my doubts with Goro. He replied that he had a formidable team behind him and was eager to start the project,” Suzuki details, commenting that, after the projection of the film, once it was finished, the director of ‘Nausicaä del Valle del Viento’ and ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ gave his blessing to the film.

Hayao Miyazaki, delighted with the movie

“At the end of viewing it, Miyazaki addressed his son. He told her that it was the best job he had ever done, that he had loved it. For Goro it was something exceptional, as his father is not given to offer praise in any way. He had never praised him in that sense either with ‘Tales from Earthsea’ or with ‘The Hill of Poppies’. It was the first time and that motivated him. In fact, it has spurred you to continue exploring CGI.“, declares the producer, who adds that the filmmaker plans” that his next project will also be in computer animation. “

With respect to Hayao Miyazaki’s next feature film, ‘Kimi-tachi wa Dô Ikiru ka (How Do You Live?)’, Suzuki has revealed that its process is going more slowly and that estimates that it will be able to be released in 2024. “The production is still ongoing, it is being carried out slowly. We have a part already finished. It will probably take us three more years to finish it,” he details.

The future of the studio and the opening of Ghibli Park

Nevertheless, On the horizon of Studio Ghibli there will be more projects outside the master Miyazaki. “We have two more films in production, but I still can’t say anything more about that,” he says. What’s more, The factory is pending the opening of its first theme park, Ghibli Park. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, its opening is still scheduled for 2022.

“Construction is ongoing and going well, fortunately. Ghibli Park will open its doors in fall 2022. In addition, we have another opening pending soon. We plan for the park to have two areas. The first can be visited from 2022 and the second will be open in the following years, “he said.

Directed by Goro Miyazaki and written by Keiko Niwa and Emi Gunji, ‘Earwig and the Witch’ features, in its original Japanese dubbing, the voices of Shinobu Terajima, Etsushi Toyokawa, Gaku Hamada, Kokoro Hirasawa, Sherina Munaf and Yuji Eueda. Distributed by Vertigo Films, it will be available in Spanish cinemas from April 30.