Toshiba CEO resigns amid doubts about his leadership

Tokyo, Apr 14 (EFE) .- Toshiba’s president and CEO, Nobuaki Kurumatani, presented his resignation today as head of the Japanese technology conglomerate after his leadership was questioned by shareholders and while the group is studying an offer for its acquisition.

The board of directors accepted Kurumatani’s resignation at a meeting on Wednesday, and appointed Satoshi Tsunakawa, another senior executive of the company who had previously held its presidency, as his successor, Toshiba announced in a statement.

Kurumatani’s departure comes after the company’s president himself confirmed last week that it had received an offer from the British investment fund CVC Capital Partners to take control of the Japanese conglomerate.

The offer is valued at more than 2 trillion yen (about 17.7 billion euros or 21 billion dollars), and has raised concerns among Toshiba shareholders due to a possible conflict of interest, as Kurumatani previously served as a responsible in Japan. CVC operations.

Kurumatani was appointed president of Toshiba in 2018 and became the group’s first top manager in half a century who had not had a career in this company, mired in an extensive restructuring process.

On March 18, the leadership of the hitherto CEO of Toshiba suffered a severe blow with the victory achieved by an activist investor in an extraordinary meeting of shareholders of the company to investigate the legitimacy of the reelection of Kurumatani for the position in 2020.

The Effissimo Capital Management fund, the largest shareholder of the Japanese technology corporation with 9.9% in its power, obtained support from the board to investigate the alleged pressure exerted by the top of the company for Kurumatani to remain in power.

Toshiba has starred in a succession of accounting scandals in recent years, which earned it reprimands from Japanese regulators, and its financial troubles have led it to divest itself of its nuclear branch in the United States and its semiconductor subsidiary, the most profitable in the world. once a Japanese giant.

After the information that pointed to the exit of Kurumatani, Toshiba’s securities were the most traded in the first half of the session of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and they reached the half-day break with a rise of 6.63%.

