Toshiba Canvio, save and carry your summer memories

Summer, a time when rest, travel and visits from family and friends are combined, is a perfect time to share and capture all these moments in photos and videos. However, mobile phones have limited space in many cases. For this, Toshiba recommends making space in the memories of cameras and mobiles, and relying on external devices for storage of your best moments in image and sound.

Devices such as the new Toshiba Canvio Ready and Canvio Flex hard drives, which provide that safety in comfort. Thanks to their slim 2.5 ”size they offer portability in any environment and different capacity options, from 1TB to 4TB in both models, to save all kinds of files with complete confidence.

The Canvio Flex, with its silver casing and its light weight of only 149 gramss for 1 TB and 2 TB drives and 210 grams 4TB, stands out for its flexibility thanks to its multiplatform compatibility and has USB-C and USB-A cables, which allows users to store and access their data from multiple devices interchangeably, including Mac computers, Windows PCs, iPad Pro and other tablet format devices.

For its part, the Canvio Ready, with its simple but elegant design in two shades of black, is the storage solution for those users looking for speed and accessibility. Thanks to your USB plug and play and drag-and-drop file function, this portable tough guy allows for simple storage expansion for Windows PCs.

The Canvio family of external hard drives reflects Toshiba’s commitment to meeting the changing storage needs of a wide range of users, including users. multiplatform, professionals, photographers and students.

Already available on its website, we can currently find the Canvio Ready model at prices of 56 euros, 76 euros and 115 euros for the 1 TB, 2 TB and 4TB models respectively; reaching the 62 euros, 82 euros and 120 euros, of equal capacity, in the Canvio Flex model.