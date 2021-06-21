Tortillas are thrown at a team of Latino students in California high school

A school district in the San Diego area, United States, has apologized for an incident in which tortillas were thrown at a high school basketball team whose student body is largely Latino at the end of a championship game.

The tortillas were thrown at Orange Glen High School players after they lost a close game Saturday against a team made up of mostly white players from Coronado High School, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. According to a video posted on social media, at least two Coronado High School players threw tortillas.

“The regents of the Coronado Unified School District recognize that these acts are heinous, degrading and disrespectful,” the school board noted in a letter sent to Orange Glen. The regents said they condemned “the racism, classism and colorism that motivated the actions of the perpetrators.”

Coronado Superintendent Karl Mueller called the incident “reprehensible” and promised “swift action” and accountability.

The newspaper reported that the tortilla toss started when coaches from both teams were arguing after Coronado won 60-57 in overtime on their court.

Orange Glen coach Chris Featherly said his Coronado counterpart JD Laaperi made disrespectful comments towards him and his players, and Featherly confronted him.

Laaperi told the Union-Tribune via phone Sunday that school district authorities asked him not to comment on the matter, but he posted a tweet Saturday night.

“Unfortunately, a community member brought tortillas and distributed them, which is unacceptable and racist in nature,” he wrote. “I do not condone this behavior. Coronado High School does not condone this behavior and is already taking appropriate action. “

The Coronado Police Department, which was called in to help empty the gym after the encounter, indicated that the man who had brought the tortillas to the game had been identified and that an investigation will be opened.

