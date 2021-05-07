Torsus praetorian, a bus that is a colossus of the 4×4 world

A ‘off-road bus’ is rare and least one of Slovakia. But this Praetorian Torsus it has both characteristics and is for now the bus more resistant and capable in any kind of terrain in the world.

Praetorian Torsus 4×4

In mechanics, count with one chassis and an engine six-cylinder turbodiesel, both of origin MAN. The engine has 6.9 liters of displacement and it delivers 286 hp and an incredible 1,150 Nm of torque and this is joined by a nine-speed automatic transmission ZF.

In urban mode, the Praetorian Torsus has impulsion from the rear axle but when he goes to the uncovered grounds he puts into action his 4×4 traction. And it is precisely there where it reveals its full potential.

Praetorian Torsus 4×4

For example, this bus has a approach angle 32 degrees, a departure angle of 26 degree and a minimum ground clearance of 34 centimeters, so for its entry it requires a pneumatic operating ladder.

Thus, the Praetorian Torsus can climb slopes of up to 33 degrees and is able to wade up to a water meter.

Praetorian Torsus 4×4

And for the grounds hotter and drier the Praetorian has a system of special air conditioning which can reduce the temperatures in the cab 60 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees in just three minutes and also go from to 20 degrees in 15 minutes with all your passenger quota.

In addition, the air conditioning system can provide engine cooling In extreme situations and in the event of contrary weather, the heating allows the cab of the Praetorian Torsus it stays above 20 degrees centigrade in areas of 10 degrees below zero.

Praetorian Torsus 4×4

Finally, the Praetorian bus has capacity for 35 people and has new LED lights with a nominal power of 4,100 lumens and a protection system fire protection on board.

This colossus of the 4×4 world It is not cheap at all, since it starts at a price close to the 185 thousand dollars and can go up to almost half a million dollars in variants designed for field exploration, called Expedition.

Praetorian Torsus 4×4