Torrijos take three points after winning 1-0 at Calvo Sotelo Puertollano

05/09/2021 at 10:05 PM CEST

The Torrijos got the last three points at Calvo Sotelo Puertollano after winning 1-0 in the last game of the Second Phase of the Third Division. The Torrijos He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last duel played against the Quintanar del Rey. Regarding the visiting team, the Calvo Sotelo Puertollano lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous duel against the Marchamalo. After the result obtained, the torrijeño team is sixth at the end of the match, while the Calvo Sotelo Puertollano is second.

The first part of the duel began in an unbeatable way for him. Torrijos, which opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Bouquets in minute 17. With this 1-0 ended the first half of the game.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-0.

The technician of the Torrijos, Fran Sanchez, gave entry to the field to Pedro A., Pipistrelli, Alcazar and Matthew replacing Albaqui, Bouquets, Highlander Y Screened, while on the part of the Calvo Sotelo Puertollano, Darius replaced Abraham, Ribalta, Alejandro Loro, Vincent Y Doménech for Espinar, Juanra Pliego placeholder image, Carlos, July Y Sergio.

The match referee showed six yellow cards. Of the two teams, Giuliano Barone, Sanchez Y Pedro A. of the local team and Lewis, Juanfri Y Abraham The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

At the moment, the Torrijos he gets 43 points and the Calvo Sotelo Puertollano with 49 points.

Data sheetTorrijos:Gonzalo, Albaqui (Pedro A., min.58), Ángel, Barrientos, Escoredo (Mateo, min.86), Ramos (Pipistrelli, min.72), Giuliano Barone, Diego, Serrano (Alcazar, min.86), Loaisa and SánchezCalvo Sotelo Puertollano:Reguero, Javi Sánchez, Ricardo, Julio (Vicente, min.64), Carlos (Alejandro Loro, min.64), Juanra Pliego (Ribalta, min.46), Luis, Espinar (Abraham, min.46), Manuel, Juanfri and Sergio (Doménech, min.74)Stadium:San FranciscoGoals:Ramos (1-0, min. 17)