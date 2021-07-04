Torrey Craig has already secured the ring in the 2021 NBA Finals

Anecdotal situation which will live Torrey craig in the NBA Finals 2021 seeing how the two teams in which he has played this season fight in an exciting duel to win a ring, even if he already has it insured. The consummate defensive specialist was traded midseason from Milwaukee bucks, where he did not enjoy many opportunities, to Phoenix suns, a franchise in which it is playing a very important role. In the event that the Bucks won, he would receive his ring by having been part of the franchise for months and having played matches with them, although he will surely give everything so that it is the Arizonans who take the title.

Congratulations Torrey Craig for winning his first championship! No matter who wins the Finals, he will get a ring for playing for both the Suns and Bucks this season. (Submitted by @ wholecake3) pic.twitter.com/ChpLWKH8es – StatMuse (@statmuse) July 4, 2021