Torres returns to Atleti – Superdeporte

Fernando Torres applauding the fans .

Fernando Torres has returned home. The football legend left a mark on both the fans and the management of the mattress club, for this reason has made the decision to return to the playing fields. However, now his position will be to swell the ranks of coaches.

Torres will take the reins of the technicians who passed through the squad and will be in charge of directing the Atlético de Madrid Youth A next season 2021/2022.

The former player of the entity lived last week with different rojiblancos teams in various categories to learn about the day-to-day life of their coaching staff, the values ​​and the club’s own methodology to train the best footballers.

In this way, ‘the child’ will take another step in your training abandoning his first stage on the benches to train the lower teams of the mattress club.

The club has announced the officiality of the return of Fernando Torres on its official social networks along with the hastag: “#FernandoIsComingHome”