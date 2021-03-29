Torreperogil and Unión Deportiva Maracena split the points in a goalless match (0-0)

03/28/2021 at 9:45 PM CEST

The Torreperogil and the UD Maracena tied at zero in the match held this Sunday in the Abdon Martínez Fariñas Stadium. The Torreperogil He faced the game with the intention of recovering his league score after losing the last game to him Royal Stain by a score of 3-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Maracena Sports Union came from beating 2-1 at home at Huetor Vega in the last game held. After the result obtained, the Torreño team is fourth after the end of the match, while the UD Maracena is eleventh.

In the first period, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same score of 0-0.

In the second part both the Torreperogil and the UD Maracena they were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

The technician of the Torreperogil, Antonio Garcia, gave entry to the field to Angel, Javi quesada, Edu Olea, Michael and Padilla replacing Pedro Cobo, Toni, Thomas, Virgil and Nice, while on the part of the UD Maracena, Luis Torres replaced Jorge Ruiz, Dani moreno and Castilian by Mamadu, Jorge B. and Michael.

In the match the referee warned with three yellow cards only to the local team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Sergy jimenez, Sanabria and Jackets.

After this tie, at the end of the match the Maracena Sports Union It was ranked eleventh in the table with 17 points, with a position leading to the Permanence Phase in the RFEF Third Division. The Torreperogil, on the other hand, it remained with the fourth place with 28 points, occupying a place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF.

The team that played the match at home will be measured on the following day with the Almeria B, Meanwhile he Maracena Sports Union will play against him Royal Stain.

Data sheetTorreperogil:Pozo, Sanabria, Niza (Padilla, min.85), Rubén Peces, Sergy Jiménez, Tomás (Edu Olea, min.72), Sergio Garcia, Toni (Javi Quesada, min.57), Jackets, Pedro Cobo (Ángel, min .57) and Virgilio (Miguel, min.85)Maracena Sports Union:Rubén, Fernando, Rubén, José, Mamadu (Jorge Ruiz, min.66), Gallo, Garcia, Jorge B. (Dani Moreno, min.85), Adrián Marfil, Miguel (Castellano, min.89) and Fran BeaStadium:Abdon Martínez Fariñas StadiumGoals:0-0