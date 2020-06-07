– A great moment is being lived by the young lagoon man Édgar Ulises Villagrana Cornejo, a well-known practitioner of the discipline of break dance, taking part in competitions that are carried out remotely, with the help of technology.

Édgar, better known in the world of break dance as “El Gato”, is a young native of this city, who for 20 years has dabbled in the culture of skilled dance accompanied by the rhythm of hip-hop, with extensive experience nationally and internationally, in meetings and tournaments to which he has brought his spectacular movements, representing his region, state and country with dignity. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that paralyzes the entire world, “El Gato” remains active and energetic.

Just a few days ago, the youthful Lagunero participated and won the first place in the virtual contest called “Top 16 – 1vs1”, in which the best exponents of this discipline had an international level, showing their ability in dance and improvisation. . This competition was virtual and online, with the participation of competitor representatives from countries such as Venezuela, Chile, Brazil, Paraguay, Mexico and Costa Rica, so there was a high level of demand.

Currently, “El Gato” participates in another virtual international event, in the form of “Power Moves” and played the grand final against a competitor from Venezuela; This modality involves movements of great speed and strength, together with showy acrobatic actions.

Édgar Ulises works with young people from La Laguna to promote the practice of break dance, among his projects is to carry out a series of competitions of this discipline at a regional and state level, to give impetus and follow-up to young talents from the state of Coahuila and all the northeast region of the country.

