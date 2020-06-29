With millions of visitors every month, Torrentz2 It is the sixth most visited torrent website on the planet. That means talking about dizzying figures and that only five portals are capable of attracting more people who are looking for a way to “nurture” their torrent download clients. In addition, we cannot forget that we are before the Torrentz heir who closed its doors in the summer of 2016, four years ago.

Torrentz2.eu does not work, Torrentz2.is is still active

Right now, the main domain Torrentz2.eu it does not work. In Google Chrome, the usual message appears stating that “This website cannot be accessed. Could not find server IP address. ” The truth is that having continued the activity of the original portal almost unchanged and with record visitor numbers It has not gone unnoticed by the audiovisual industry and copyright management entities.

Finally, they have achieved the objective of “knocking down” the main domain of Torrentz2. Registrar EURid has placed the usual Serverhold used when the domain has been suspended and is pending investigation. This body does not provide more details in this regard and we will have to wait a few days to know more details of this suspension. We do not know either the origin of the complaint, or the country from which it may have been made.

At the moment, we have to keep that the domain Torrentz2.eu has been suspended while an investigation is being carried out. Users have not been able to access since yesterday Sunday and instead they must opt ​​for the domain Torrentz2.is which is still active. This domain, registered in Iceland, is perfectly accessible at the time of writing. In addition, we will always have access to the Dark Web at torrentzwealmisr.onion via Tor Browser.

In fact, it indicates that you are indexing more than 60 million torrent files 211 million pages in 76 different domains. This is because Torrentz2 is not a download site and works as a metasearch engine or content aggregator for other portals. To give us an idea, it is a kind of “Google” of the Bittorrent world that allows us to search in one go on various websites.