Today, developers of two open source libraries of Secure shell, the protocol used by millions of computers to make encrypted connections, will remove SHA-1 as encryption algorithm Four months after a group of researchers finally finished killing the algorithm. If it were still used to sign encryption keys, it would open the door to manipulating connections between computers.

When one of these encryption algorithms is used, generate a hash unique for each file, message or any type of data that is mathematically immune to any type of collision attack. With these attacks, the same hash can be generated for two different files, which is really dangerous because a normal program can be replaced by malware.

In January 2020, a group of researchers managed to break the encryption with an attack that cost only $ 45,000, compared to the 117,000 that it cost Google. For this reason, they have decided to stop supporting it in OpenSSH. However, there are platforms like the EMV or Git payment standard that still use SHA-1, although in the latter chaos just to verify data integrity in a similar way to MD5.

BitTorrent protocol uses SHA-1

The problem is that the protocol BitTorrent uses SHA-1 precisely for that, to verify the integrity of a torrent hash. At first glance it may not seem serious, as it is not applied as a direct security measure to protect connections, but that is only an excuse to justify the use of an insecure hash.

The BitTorrent protocol uses a method called “chunking”, In which the files are divided into blocks with sizes ranging from 64 KB to 2 MB. Each of those blocks has its own hash, and that hash is stored in the metadata of the .torrent file or the data downloaded by the .magnet link that you download.

So, imagine that an attacker modifies one of these packages to introduce malware into a torrent (for example, the crack uploaded together with a complete game). By being able to launch a collision attack against the hash, you can generate a final hash that is identical to the original file, but with a different file that carries malware. With a non-corruptable hash that would not happen.

And the worst is not that, but as the attacks are optimized and the price of carrying out these attacks decreases, an attacker can corrupt the parts of a torrent he wants, and corrupt the final file that we download, which can be used by the copyright industry to block such downloads from all users. Furthermore, the corrupted file automatically begins to distribute to all users who download the torrent without the attacker having to do anything. The seed may disappear within a few days as more and more users are distributing the modified copy. Currently doing this is expensive, but it is 100% viable for those who have the resources. And in the coming years the price will continue to drop as the power of the hardware increases.

Fortunately, there is a solution: that the protocol BitTorrent stop using SHA-1 as a verification hash and switch to using safer alternatives. That would mean having to update all currently available torrent managers. This change is perfectly viable, but at the moment there are no incentives to do so due to the relative difficulty and low interest in carrying out this type of attack.