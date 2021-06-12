Torrens and Abalde test positive and Spain cancel their friendly against Italy

06/12/2021 at 10:05 PM CEST

Sport.es

The players of the Spanish team Alba Torrens and Tamara Abalde tested positive for COVID 19, which endangers their participation in the Eurobasket which starts in Valencia on Thursday and has led to the suspension of this Saturday’s friendly against Italy, the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) reported in a statement.

The tests were within the protocol of the International Federation before the dispute of the Eurobasket and the rest of the players of the expedition tested negative.

As explained by the FEB, both players tested positive on Friday and were immediately isolated, they are asymptomatic and are isolated from the rest of the group until it is known its evolution and the pertinent sporting decisions are made.

This Saturday morning, the PCR tests were repeated on the entire team and both their positives were confirmeds like the negatives of the rest of the Spanish delegation.

The FEB indicated that it had been working for days with a small parallel bubble of female players, which are available now in case it were necessary for Alba Torrens and Tamara Abalde to be replaced, although their evolution will be awaited to make a decision on their inclusion in the final list.

1010146