Torrejón CF will be in the final after beating CD Móstoles 1-1 in extra time

05/23/2021 at 10:39 AM CEST

The Torrejon CF got a spot in the Third Division promotion playoff final after defeating in overtime CD Móstoles 1-1 in a most exciting match. For his part, Torrejon CF managed to beat the Ray B. With this triumph, the Torrejoneros will finally play in the final of the Third Division promotion playoffs after beating all their rivals in the previous qualifiers.

In the first period, neither team was right in the face of goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

After the break came the goal for the team from Mosto, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Ledesma moments before the final whistle, in 90, ending the match with a final score of 1-0.

The 1-0 with which the game ended was not enough to resolve the tie, so an extension was necessary. In the first part of overtime neither team managed to break the tables in the tie, ending with the same score of 1-0 with which this period began.

After the break of the extra time came the goal for the Torrejon team, which tied by means of a goal of Lopez at 112 minutes, ending the second part of extra time with the final result of 1-1.

The Torrejonero technician gave entry to Lopez, Mario, I will see, Ruben garcia Y Medina replacing Oscar Cabo, Valverde, Dani Ro, Alberto Heras Y bland, while on the part of the CD Móstoles it was replaced Montávez, Alejandro Machuca, Jorge Y Dani ponce for Claverias, Merchán, Hernandez Y Alvaro Portilla.

The referee sanctioned ten players with a yellow card, five for the locals and five for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Juan car, Jorge, Dani ponce, Recalde Y Ledesma and by visitors to Fran, bland, Pablo Red, Crossbowmen Y Lopez.

With this victory, the Torrejon CF He will be in the final of the Third Division promotion playoffs, one step away from becoming champion of the competition.

Data sheetCD Móstoles:Tejero, Juancar, Merchán (Alejandro Machuca, min.75), Claverias (Montávez, min.57), Hernandez (Jorge, min.75), Souza, Cata Díaz, Álvaro Portilla (Dani Ponce, min.85), Ledesma, Salmerón and RecaldeTorrejón CF:Nacho, Valverde (Mario, min.59), Oscar Cabo (Lopez, min.46), Ballesteros, Fran, Matesanz, Daniel, Sosa (Medina, min.83), Alberto Heras (Ruben Garcia, min.83), Dani Ro (Vere, min.65) and Pablo RojoStadium:Municipal Stadium El SotoGoals:Ledesma (1-0, min. 90) and Lopez (1-1, min. 112)