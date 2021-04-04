Torredonjimeno beats Poli Almería and gets the three points (0-2)

04/04/2021 at 4:34 PM CEST

The Poly Almeria and the Torredonjimeno They ended their participation in the First Phase of the Third Division with a result of 0-2 and a victory for the Tosirian team. The Poly Almeria wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Royal Stain by a score of 4-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Torredonjimeno he won his last match in the tournament 4-0 against the Loja. The locals, at the end of the duel, remained in eighth place in the classification, while the Torredonjimeno was placed in third place.

The first part of the confrontation started in an excellent way for the Torredonjimeno, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from eleven meters from Adri peace in the 39th minute, thus ending the first half with the score of 0-1.

In the second period came the goal for the visiting team, which increased its advantage with a goal of Migue Montes in minute 81, ending the match with a final score of 0-2.

The tosiriano technician admitted Fran martos, Migue Montes, Okay and Alvaro replacing Adri Paz, Eric Same, Javi good and Mario Martos, while on the part of the Poly Almeria it was replaced Sergio Ponte, Louriz, Castells and Hernandez by Kevin Torres, Dani garzon, Lay and Lewis.

The referee decided to caution ten players. On behalf of the locals the yellow card went to Dani garzon, Lewis, Alberto, Louriz, Pinteño and Jose Ma and by the Torredonjimeno admonished Eric Same, Sergio Perez, Mario Martos and Juanpa.

Thanks to this victory that closed the First Phase of the Third Division, Manuel Chumilla’s team remained in third position with 33 points, occupying a place of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF after finishing the duel and those of Ricard garcia they occupied the eighth place with 23 points, with a position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.

Data sheetPoli Almería:Manu, Josema, Alberto, Luis (Hernandez, min.80), Pinteño, Alonso, Dani Garzon (Louriz, min.70), Lay (Castells, min.80), Kevin Torres (Sergio Ponte, min.55), Madriles and AlvaroTorredonjimeno:Juanpa, Sergio Perez, Castillo, David Rus, Joselillo Castillo, Adri Paz (Fran Martos, min.57), Lara, Horno, Javi Bueno (Good, min.88), Eric Same (Migue Montes, min.70) and Mario Martos (Álvaro, min.88)Stadium:Los Angeles Sports CityGoals:Adri Paz (0-1, min. 39) and Migue Montes (0-2, min. 81)