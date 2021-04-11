Torredonjimeno and Vélez split the points after their 1-1 draw

04/10/2021 at 9:07 PM CEST

The start of the Second Phase of the Third Division ended with a 1-1 draw between the Torredonjimeno and the Velez at the meeting held this Saturday at the Municipal Matías Prats. With this score, the Tosiriano team is fourth after the end of the game, while the Velez is first.

The first half of the duel started in a favorable way for the Veleño team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Joselinho at minute 7. But later the Torredonjimeno in the 29th minute he reacted and equalized the contest thanks to a goal from Joselillo Castillo, thus ending the first half with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-1.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Torredonjimeno who entered the game were Migue Montes, Fran martos Y German replacing Joselillo Castillo, Jorge Vela Y Eric Same, while changes in the Velez They were Paul, Leo, Essel, Garcia Y Medina, who entered to replace Branco, Pedro Ramirez, Moha saadi, Toni Rabbit Y Victor Armero.

The referee showed six yellow cards, three of them to the Torredonjimeno (Lara, Eric Same Y Castle) and three to Velez (Moha saadi, Leo Y Miranda).

With this result, the Torredonjimeno he is left with 34 points and the Velez with 38 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Torredonjimeno will play his match against The stick at home. For his part, Velez will play at home his match against him Almeria B.

Data sheetTorredonjimeno:Juanpa, Castillo, Horno, David Rus, Javi Bueno, Lara, Joselillo Castillo (Migue Montes, min.64), Adri Paz, Sergio Perez, Jorge Vela (Fran Martos, min.67) and Eric Same (German, min.88 )Velez:Miguel, Branco (Pablo, min.53), Bocchino, Toni Conejo (García, min.73), Moha Saadi (Essel, min.61), Cervera, Miranda, Álvaro Ocaña, Pedro Ramirez (Leo, min.53), Víctor Armero (Medina, min.73) and JoselinhoStadium:Municipal Matías PratsGoals:Joselinho (0-1, min. 7) and Joselillo Castillo (1-1, min. 29)