Toros de Tijuana brought Mariachis to Omar Vizquel

Bulls from Tijuana took him Mariachis to today’s birthday boy, April 24. The popular “Manos de Seda”, the same one that wears and wears, Omar vizquel.

The 11-time winner of a Golden Glove in the Major Leagues, this birthday and the organization in which he will be manager in the upcoming campaign of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) did not let it be overlooked at the Chevron stadium in Mexico.

In full batting practice of the Bulls from Tijuana, Omar vizquel was surprised by some Mariachis who entered the stands to sing serenades to the Creole on their 54th anniversary for life.

Vizquel, has the task of leading a group with a lot of experience in the MLB to be crowned champions of the Mexican Baseball League in the 2021 season, these types of situations motivate the players and even the manager himself to start the harvest with a good rhythm on the LMB.

Surely they had never seen a batting practice with live music🎺🎻 pic.twitter.com/vUOllYLGk5 – Toros De Tijuana (@TorosDeTijuana) April 24, 2021

Omar vizquel who turns 54 as we said before, he was very grateful to the organization of Bulls from Tijuana with this gesture of taking him Mariachis to the playing field.

With Mariachi in healthy distance we celebrate the birthday of our manager @ VizquelOmar13! # CulturaToros pic.twitter.com/Obun6TSqcR – Toros De Tijuana (@TorosDeTijuana) April 24, 2021

