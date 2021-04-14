Toronto vs Club León: Possible alignment of La Fiera for the return of the Concachampions

The Esmeraldas of the León Club visit this Wednesday, April 14, Toronto fc, at Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Florida, for the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.

In the first leg match, the Fiera and Toronto tied at the León Stadium, with a goal from Fernando Navarro and an own goal from Andrés Mosquera, so those led by Ignacio Ambriz must go for victory if they want to advance to the quarterfinals. final.

León must win or draw by more than one goal to qualify for the next round, while Toronto FC simply needs to draw without goals to advance. The only score that would send the match to penalties would be 1-1.

For this match, the Fiera has a full squad, so it would most likely be that “Nacho” Ambriz threw his best eleven, so as not to repeat the failure of a year ago, where they were eliminated by the LAFC.

This would be the alignment of León vs Toronto FC.

Rodolfo Cota; William Tesillo, Andrés Mosquera, Stiven Barreiro, David Ramírez; Santiago Colombatto, Fernando Navarro, Jean Meneses, Joel Campbell; Ángel Mena and Víctor Dávila.

