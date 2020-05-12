The Toronto Raptors reopened their training center, the OVO Athletic Center, on Monday., and will allow your players to work out on it again, although in a limited way, since the Canadian NBA team only authorizes the presence of one player per turn on site.

Even if The NBA has established that up to four players can share training centers for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Raptors “have determined that we will currently only have one player in our building.” The player who decides to train again at the OVO Athletic Center -it is a voluntary decision- may be accompanied by a coach.

The Raptors, the team of Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka and the Spanish coach, Sergio Scariolo, have indicated that there will be no overlap between the turns of the players who want to train.

Just open the track

The team has also decided that the only area of ​​the OVO Athletic Club that will be open is the courts. Both the locker rooms, the weight room, medical facilities, offices and other areas will remain closed for now. The facilities and equipment, including the balls, they will be “meticulously cleaned” before and after each player uses the building.

Additionally, before someone enters the building, medical personnel will check the individuals’ temperatures and perform other tests to check for COVID-19 symptoms.The Raptors have also decided that the media will not be allowed to enter.

