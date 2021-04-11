Toronto Raptors defeats Cleveland Cavaliers (115-135)

04/11/2021 at 4:21 AM CEST

Toronto raptors won Cleveland Cavaliers away from home by 115-135 on a new NBA day. The locals come from winning at home to Oklahoma city thunder by 102-129. For their part, the visitors lost at home with Chicago Bulls by 113-122. Toronto raptors, after the match, they are currently out of the Play-off positions with 21 matches won out of 53 played, while Cleveland CavaliersAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 19 victories in 52 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter featured the two contenders, with movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 10-2 run during the quarter, although in the end the visiting team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 26-47 . Later, in the second quarter Toronto raptors managed to distance itself on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved another 17-2 run and went on to win by 38 points (46-84) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 28-40. After this, the teams reached the break with a 54-87 in the light.

During the third quarter Cleveland Cavaliers managed to get closer in the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 18-2 and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter until it concluded with a partial result of 29-13 and a total of 83-100 . Finally, in the course of the last quarter the visiting team distanced itself again in the electronic, in fact, it got a partial during this quarter of 12-2 and had a maximum difference of 22 points (96-118) and the quarter concluded with a partial result of 32-35. Finally, the clash ended with a score of 115-135 for the visiting team’s players.

During the match they highlighted Gary Trent Y Malachi flynn for their participation in the game, after getting 44 points, four assists and seven rebounds and 20 points, 11 assists and two rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Collin sexton Y Darius garland, with 29 points and five assists and 19 points, eight assists and two rebounds respectively.

After achieving victory, in the next duel Toronto raptors will face New York Knicks in the Madison Square Garden, while in the next meeting, Cleveland Cavaliers you will see the faces with New Orleans Pelicans in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Follow the NBA schedule in full.