Toronto Raptors defeat Golden State Warriors (130-77)

04/03/2021 at 3:50 AM CEST

Toronto raptors beat home Golden state warriors 130-77 on a new NBA day. In the previous day, the Toronto Raptors players were defeated at home against Oklahoma city thunder by 113-103. For their part, the Golden State Warriors also lost away from home with Miami Heat 116-109 and after the game they accumulate a total of four defeats in the last five games. For now Toronto raptors would be left out of the Play-offs with 19 games won out of 49 played, while Golden state warriors it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 23 games won out of 49 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard until ending with a result of 27-26. Later, in the second quarter the local team distanced itself in the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial 22-2 and had a maximum difference of 22 points (54-32) during the quarter, which concluded with a partial result from 35-16. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 62-42 points before the break.

Over the course of the third quarter Toronto raptors distanced themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 21-2 and widened the difference to a maximum of 55 points (107-52) until concluding with a partial result of 46-14 (and 108 -56 global). Finally, during the last quarter the players from Toronto raptorsIn fact, they achieved a partial 11-1 and reached a difference of 61 points (121-60), and the fourth ended with a partial result of 22-21. After all this, the match ended with a score of 130-77 in favor of Toronto raptors.

Much of the victory of Toronto raptors was cemented from 36 points, five assists and seven rebounds of Pascal Siakam and the 24 points, an assist and five rebounds of Gary Trent. The 15 points, two assists and four rebounds of Andrew Wiggins and the nine points, an assist and seven rebounds of Kelly Oubre they were not enough for Golden state warriors could win the game.

After winning the match, in the next match Toronto raptors will measure his strength with Washington Wizards in it Amalie Arenawhile in the next game, Golden state warriors will play against Atlanta Hawks in it State Farm Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.