Toronto Raptors clinch victory over Los Angeles Lakers 114-121

05/03/2021 at 7:20 AM CEST

Toronto raptors managed to win at home to Los angeles lakers by 114-121 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Los Angeles Lakers players were defeated at home against Sacramento Kings 106-110, so after the game they added a total of four consecutive defeats, while the Toronto Raptors also lost away from home with Utah Jazz by 106-102. For the moment Toronto raptors it would be left out of the play-off positions with 27 victories in 65 games played. For its part, Los angeles lakersAfter the game, he manages to stay in Play-off positions with 36 games won out of 64 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were several changes to the leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 10-2 run during the quarter, although the home team finally ended up distancing themselves and ended with a score of 38-32. After this, in the second quarter the visitors managed to overcome the result, in fact, they achieved another partial during this quarter of 13-2 and scored the maximum difference (13 points) at the end of the quarter, which concluded with a partial result of 21- 40. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 59-72 points before the break.

During the third quarter, the players of the visiting team increased their difference, reaching a difference of 21 points (61-82) until concluding with a partial result of 25-27 and an 84-99 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter the local players cut distances, in fact, they achieved a partial of 11-2, although it was insufficient to be able to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 30-22, thus ending the clash with a final result of 114-121 in favor of Toronto raptors.

Along with all this, the players who stood out the most from Toronto raptors They were Pascal Siakam Y Kyle lowry, who got 39 points, four assists and 13 rebounds and 37 points, 11 assists and two rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Andre Drummond Y Kyle kuzma, with 19 points, one assist and 11 rebounds and 24 points and three rebounds respectively.

After winning the match, in the next match Toronto raptors will measure his strength with LA Clippers in the Staples Center, while the next adversary of Los angeles lakers will be Denver nuggets, with which he will play in the Staples Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.