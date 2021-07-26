Toronto Raptors ask for Ben Simmons

The transfer market is still waiting for the first move to bring down the rest of the dominoes. One of them is the departure of Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia Sixers, the main one indicated after the defeat of the Pennsylvania in the playoffs at the hands of the Hawks. After the Warriors have withdrawn from the bid for the Australian, new rumors place him in the Raptors.

Toronto will soon have to face the more than possible departure of its base and leader Kyle Lowry, so getting Simmons services could be a first step in building the nucleus after the departure of the most important player of its history. In fact, the information points to a possible sign-and-trade that would facilitate wage matching. The Sixers have previously shown interest in Lowry, although a trading card could pose some risk to Phily given the point guard’s seniority.

Marc Stein recalled on the Chad Ford podcast how many teams have shown interest in Simmons since their availability was leaked. Toronto thus joins Minnesota, Cleveland, Sacramento and Indiana, of which the Sixers have already rejected offers. If everything they have told us is true, Daryl Morey is not in a hurry to release his player, who would already be working on the improvement plan that the franchise has arranged for him. Again, the important thing is that the franchise that finally ends up betting heavily on him knows the player at hand. With its defects and virtues, which seem to have dissipated in the eyes of the general public.

(Cover photo by Mike Ehrmann / .)