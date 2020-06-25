Toronto Film Festival reinvents itself in virtual red carpets | AP

The candidate films to win the Oscar, will not remain pending in the air despite the difficult return of normality after the health crisis since the International Festival of Toronto cinema, plans virtual red carpet premieres.

He festival It is one of the main launching pads for the autumn films and they contend to be the winners, so last Wednesday a new modality was announced in which said titles could be presented: « Virtual and with drive-in screenings «

To our valued patrons of TIFF Bell Lightbox, Like you, we have been following the updates on COVID-19 closely. We have taken measures to help protect our staff and audience, including social distancing. Today, we take the extraordinary measure of closing TIFF Bell Lightbox, along with its programming, as of 5pm, Saturday, March 14, for a one-month period until Tuesday, April 14, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

He festival, which is held annually in early September in Toronto, is an event that spans the entire city, hosting 250 to 400 feature films and the premieres of many of the major premieres of the fall movie season. .

Due to the pandemic, the organizers pointed out that the festival of this year it was subject to the resolution of Ontario health officials.

For now, TIFF it is radically reinventing itself. The 10 days Normal going to the festival will be cut in half, at least on physical exams.

During the first five days The festival will present screenings of premieres at a distance, including drive-in movies and outdoor screenings.

For the first time, TIFF It will also launch a digital platform of digital projections and talks that will cover the full 10 days of the festival which will include the press and industry members, thousands of whom normally flock to Toronto.

# TIFF20 will feature a tighter selection of 50 feature films, and five programs of short films, with the same quality and range you’d expect – from Wavelengths to star-driven Galas, documentaries, international cinema, and Midnight Madness. – TIFF (@TIFF_NET)

June 24, 2020

So far the border between the United States and Canada is still closed to non-essential travel until July 21.

The pandemic has hit TIFF hard, but we’ve responded by going back to our original inspiration: bringing the best of the film to the widest possible audience, « said Cameron Bailey, co-director and art director. » Our teams have had to rethink everything and open up our minds to new ideas. «

We’re also building a premium online experience with the industry-leading platform Shift72 to power our digital events, for public and @TIFF_Industry Conference, and P&I screenings. # TIFF20 – TIFF (@TIFF_NET)

June 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the festival announced 50 movies for Wednesday in its lineup, with plans to add more over the summer.

So far said selection Covering titles such as Francis Lee’s Ammonite « , Thomas Vinterberg’s » Another Round « and Ricky Staub’s » Concrete Cowboy « were a fraction of the typical TIFF lineup. Last year’s festival featured world premieres of » Knives Out » , « Jojo Rabbit », « Harriet », « A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood » and « Just Mercy », among many others.

Here’s your first look at # TIFF20, which includes: AMMONITE, dir. Francis Lee

ANOTHER ROUND, dir. Thomas vinterberg

BRUISED, dir. Halle Berry

CONCRETE COWBOY, dir. Ricky Staub pic.twitter.com/iN1UW01Ts7 – TIFF (@TIFF_NET)

June 24, 2020

It should be noted that since the global start of the pandemic of Covid-19no other had been held festival important.

The Cannes Film Festival of France, the SXSW Austin and the Tribeca Film Festival in New York have been closed and forced to improvise, while the Cannes Film Festival went ahead with its selection announcement and SXSW screened films participating in Amazon Prime for a week.

Like other festivals, the TIFF Nonprofit has suffered staff reductions. Earlier this week, he let go of 31 employees full time