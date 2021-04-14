Toronto FC vs Club León: Lineups for the second leg in the Concachampions

Toronto FC and the Esmeraldas de León will seek to be the fourth classified to the round of the Quarterfinals in the Concacaf Champions League, in the second leg of the Eighth Finals of the tournament.

The Canadian team led by the American coach Chris Arms The goalless draw and any triumph are enough for him to be able to secure his pass to the next phase with the criterion of the visitor goal.

While the picture of the Mexican strategist’s Fiera Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Ambriz You need to win by any score or tie by more than two goals to qualify for the quarterfinal round for the away goal.

# TFCLive | # SCCL21 pic.twitter.com/RznF7S3hML – Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) April 14, 2021

ALIGNMENTS

TORONTO FC

25 ALEX BONO (P) 22 RICHIE LARYEA 26 LUKE SINGH 44 OMAR GONZÁLEZ 96 AURO JUNIOR 4 MICHAEL BRADLEY (C) 8 MARK DELGADO 14 NOBLE OKELLO 97 RALPH PRISO 24 JACOB SHAFFELBURG 13 PATRICK MULLINS

LION CLUB

30 RODOLFO COTA (P) 5 FERNANDO NAVARRO 6 WILLIAM TESILLO 28 JOSÉ RAMÍREZ 24 OSVALDO RODRÍGUEZ 21 JAINE BARREIRO 10 LUIS MONTES (C) 22 SANTIAGO COLOMBATTO 16 JEAN MENESES 13 ÁNGEL MENA 7 VÍCTOR DÁVILA

In #Fieraland our TEAM goes out to fight! #VaDeVuelta pic.twitter.com/qw52LyRh2l – Club León (@clubleonfc) April 14, 2021

