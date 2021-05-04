Toronto FC: Only a ‘cruzazuleada’ would eliminate Cruz Azul in Concachampions

The tie of Quarter finals Between Cruz Azul and Toronto FC, it seems more than on track for La Maquina to be one of the first semifinalists in the Concacaf Champions League, as the Celestes arrive with a 3-1 advantage on the scoreboard, in addition to having the handicap to Please for the visiting goals.

Only a tragedy could prevent Cruz Azul from playing the semifinal against the winner of Rayados vs Columbus, as the Celestes would have to lose 0-3 to be out of the competition.

The Machine could afford to lose by up to 2 goals difference against Toronto, as long as the Canadians do not score more than 2 annotations, because in that case they could go to penalty shootouts (1-3), or be eliminated (2-4, 3-5, 4-6).

Toronto is a team that tends to complicate Mexican teams, as the MLS teams can boast of having left Club América out at the Azteca Stadium, when they managed to leave alive in the Semifinals of the 2018 season, although on that occasion it was enough the tie at one goal, after winning 3-1 at home.

The Canadians again made another of the greats of the MX League suffer in the final of that same season, when they beat Chivas at the Akron Stadium, tying the aggregate and taking the series to penalties, where the rojiblancos achieved the championship from the hand of Matías Almeyda.

