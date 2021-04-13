Toronto FC: Jozy Altidore would miss the match against León in the second leg of the Concachampions

Football player Jozy altidore of the Toronto FC of the Major League Soccer (MLS), the return match is lost against the Club Leon of the MX League, in duels of the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.

The experienced forward of the Canadian team underwent MRIs, where they determined that he missed Wednesday’s game due to a muscle injury, after leaving with discomfort in the first leg the previous week at the Nou Camp stadium.

Also read: Club América: Legends of the club are linked to the scam network of child soccer players

This will be a sensitive casualty for coach Chris Armas’ team, as Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley are the most important and experienced players on the team looking to reach the quarterfinals of this competition.

For this return match to be played in Florida in the United States, the team commanded by coach Ignacio Ambriz will already be able to count on its captain Luis Montes, who missed the first leg due to a suspension in the previous edition.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content



