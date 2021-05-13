Toronto FC beat Columbus Crew 2-0

05/13/2021 at 3:01 AM CEST

The Toronto fc added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Columbus Crew this thursday in the BMO Field. The Toronto fc He faced the game wanting to overcome his league score after losing the last game against the New York RB by a score of 2-0. For his part, Columbus Crew won 3-1 their last match in the competition against DC United. After the result obtained, the Torontonian team is eleventh at the end of the match, while the Columbus Crew is eighth.

The first half of the confrontation began in an excellent way for the Torontonian team, who inaugurated the luminous with a goal from Bradley at 13 minutes, thus ending the first half with a 1-0 score.

After the half of the game came the goal for him Toronto fc, which put more land in between with a bit of Altidore on the verge of the end, in 87, ending the established time with the result of 2-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Toronto fc from Chris Arms relieved Altidore, Mullins, Lawrence Y Endoh for Akinola, Of Lion, Soteldo Y Priso-Mbongue, while the technician of the Columbus Crew, Caleb Porter, ordered the entry of Keita, Afful, Wright-Phillips Y Miguel Berry to supply Francis, Abdul-Salaam, They kill Y Zelarayan.

The referee showed five yellow cards. The players of the Toronto fc they saw three of themslim, Bond Y Altidore) and the Columbus team saw two cards, specifically Keita Y Mensah.

At the moment, the Toronto fc is left with four points and the Columbus Crew with five points.

Data sheetToronto FC:Bono, González, Mavinga, Auro, Laryea, Priso-Mbongue (Endoh, min.77), Bradley, Soteldo (Lawrence, min.64), Deleon (Mullins, min.62), Delgado and Akinola (Altidore, min.62 )Columbus Crew:Room, Wormgoor, Mensah, Francis (Keita, min.46), Abdul-Salaam (Afful, min.65), Nagbe, Parente, Zelarayán (Miguel Berry, min.89), Matan (Wright-Phillips, min.73) , Díaz and ZardesStadium:BMO FieldGoals:Bradley (1-0, min. 13) and Altidore (2-0, min. 87)