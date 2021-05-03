Tornado Watch in Georgia and Alabama

May 3, 2021

A tornado watch is in effect until 4:00 pm (local time) for some parts of Georgia and Alabama, United States, according to local media.

A thunderstorm in the Atlanta area is presumed to have produced a radar confirmed tornado this morning, and if thunderstorms increase they could produce some tornadoes in this watch area until this afternoon.

The locations where the warning has been sent are: Atlanta and Macon, Georgia (and Montgomery, Alabama).

They also suspect that there could be hail up to 2.5 cm and damaging winds of up to 112 km / h are also possible with some of these storms.

The storm is currently southeast of Douglasville, moving east at 35 mph, and will impact downtown Atlanta in the next 20-30 minutes. About 450,000 people are in the potential path of the storm according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

