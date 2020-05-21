Anyway, for those who are still in the refuge, after the Covid-19 tornado, it would be better not to leave it, because outside there will be no one to protect them from destruction

The only thing certain is uncertainty.

When it’s tornado time, people from the north of Texas runs to shelter in the shelters under their houses. When the phenomenon passes, they go out and appreciate the damage it left.

Today, the country is in one of those shelters waiting for the pandemic hit to pass.

And when we get out, we are going to see the damage: the loss of employment and purchasing power, the closure and bankruptcy of companies, the rising cost and shortage of items, the oversupply of offices and used and new vehicles, the collapse of automotive production, ship flagship of exports the deepening of the crisis Pemex, the downgrade in the country’s ratings, at the loss level, the price of oil, the exchange rate, the weakness of the health system that the health crisis exposed, the increase in insecurity, the multiplication of members of the armed forces on the street in police functions, the fracture of the federal pact and the candidates in campaign for 2021, as if nothing had happened here.

When we leave the shelters we will see that the struggle for power remains the same and with them, that the official discourse is repeated, that campaign texts are already public policies, that what for a majority will be destruction and distress, for a minority in the government, it will be a ring to the finger for its transformation, that the new reality will be for others, for them it will be the same as always, that of here nothing happens, although everything has happened.

Also, that many of the occurrences that are ruled out between the passage of the tornado, will be reality, afores, taxes, limitations, restrictions and that for those who today speak of crisis as an opportunity for change, everything will be so that things remain the same and for the same.

Anyway, for those who are still in the refuge, after the tornado Covid-19, it would be better not to leave it, because outside there will be no one to protect them from destruction.

1. CHECK.- He who Felix Salgado Macedonian has asked the Senate for permission to seek the candidacy of Morena to the government of Guerrero, It is the first sign of the internal war that comes within that party and that in the end it will only favor the opposition. What better than a divided official party !;

2. SONORA.- Of which there is no doubt that he will go to Sonora is Alfonso Durazo. When the figures of intentional homicides add up to levels not seen in the first 17 months of a government and the president puts the army To fulfill the functions of your dependency, the best option is to leave. The challenge is who will replace it; and

3. FAILURE.- The director of the Conacyt, María Elena Álvarez-Buylla failed in the commitment made on April 23 to deliver 700 fans by May 15. The date passed and not a fan. It was when neoliberal science criticized that, he says, to have found, when science 4-T failure.

