Torino host Benevento on the last matchday

The Benevento visit this Sunday to Olympic Stadium Grande Torino to measure yourself with Torino in their thirty-eighth Serie A match, which will start at 20:45.

The Torino reaches the thirty-eighth day with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Spezia Calcio in the previous match by a result of 4-1. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in seven of the 36 games played to date with a figure of 49 goals in favor and 68 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Benevento reaped a tie to one against the Crotone, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his classification table against the Torino. Before this match, the Benevento they had won in seven of the 37 games played in Serie A this season, with a balance of 39 goals for and 74 against.

As a local, the Torino He has won three times, been defeated seven times and has drawn eight times in 18 games played so far, so he will have to defend his door very well if he does not want to lose more points in the championship. At home, the Benevento has a balance of five victories, nine defeats and four draws in 18 games played, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the Torino to get more points away from home.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Torino and the results are a victory for the locals. The last match between Torino and the Benevento The competition was played in January 2021 and ended with a 2-2 draw.

Regarding their position in the Serie A leaderboard, we can see that the home team is ahead of the Benevento with a difference of four points. The locals come to the meeting in seventeenth position and with 36 points in the locker. For its part, the visiting team is eighteenth with 32 points.