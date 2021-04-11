Torino beats Udinese and gets the three points (0-1)

04/10/2021 at 10:47 PM CEST

The Torino won the Udinese 0-1 during the match held this Saturday at the Stadio Friuli. The Udinese He faced the duel with the intention of tracing his league score after losing the last game against the Atalanta by a score of 3-2. Regarding the visiting team, the Torino reaped a two-way tie against the Juventus, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the result obtained, the Udinese team is twelfth at the end of the match, while the Torino is seventeenth.

During the first half, neither team managed to score a goal, so the players left the field with the same initial 0-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Torino, who debuted his marker by means of a goal from 9 meters Andrea Belotti at 61 minutes, ending the match with a result of 0-1 in the light.

In the chapter on changes, the Udinese from Luca gotti relieved Stefano okaka, Fernando Forestieri, Thomas ouwejan and Ilija Nestorovski for Fernando llorente, Ali Tolgay Arslan, Samir Y Jens Stryger Larsen, while the technician of the Torino, Davide nicola, ordered the entry of Sasa lukic, Simone zaza Y Karol Linetty to supply Thomas Rincon, Antonio Sanabria Y Simone verdi.

In the match the referee showed three yellow cards to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Rolando Mandragora, Alessandro Buongiorno Y Simone zaza.

Thanks to this victory, Davide Nicola’s team remained in seventeenth position with 27 points and those of Luca gotti they ranked twelfth with 33 points.

The teams will continue to play their next matches in Serie A: the Udinese will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Crotone at home, while the Torino will play in his fiefdom against the AS Roma.

Data sheetUdinese:Juan Musso, Kevin Bonifazi, Rodrigo Becao, Samir (Thomas Ouwejan, min.78), Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Walace, Ali Tolgay Arslan (Fernando Forestieri, min.65), Jens Stryger Larsen (Ilija Nestorovski, min.86 ), Fernando Llorente (Stefano Okaka, min.65) and Roberto PereyraTorino:Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno, Armando Izzo, Mergim Vojvoda, Rolando Mandragora, Tomás Rincón (Sasa Lukic, min.64), Cristian Ansaldi, Antonio Sanabria (Simone Zaza, min.65), Simone Verdi (Karol Linetty, min.84) and Andrea BelottiStadium:Stadio FriuliGoals:Andrea Belotti (0-1, min. 61)